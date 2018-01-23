The Wire Actor Michael K. Williams Says Ex-Friend Is Trying To Extort Him

Michael K. Williams thrilled audiences as robber with a heart of gold Omar Little on HBO’s hit crime drama The Wire. But now, someone who was once close to the talented actor is attempting to tape his pockets for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Blast exclusively reports:

Michael K. Williams is accusing his former friend of extorting him for $450,000 because Williams wouldn’t cough up cash after being threatened with a media battle.

As The Blast first reported, Michael Kimbrew sued Williams last year claiming “The Wire” star entered into a deal with Kimbrew to become a partner in his production company and give him a 20% share of revenue earned by Williams.

Kimbrew claimed he was owed $450,000.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Williams is demanding the lawsuit against him be dismissed.

The outlet adds that Kimbrow was a former driver for Williams and even threatening the actor’s accountant. In earlier reports from last year, Kimbrow allegedly claimed he was Williams’ manager and launched a suit for the monies owed.

Perhaps he doesn’t know that Omar don’t scare.

Photo: WENN.com