‘Get Out’ Gets 4 Oscar Noms Including Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actor

The Academy may not be in the Sunken Place after all. Today (Jan. 23), the 2018 Oscar nominations were revealed and Get Out received four nods including Best Picture, Best Director (Jordan Peele) and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

Peele is the fifth Black director to earn a Best Director nomination, but a Black man has never won. Get Out also caught a Best Screenplay nomination.

Also worth noting, Mary J. Blige earned a pair of nominations for Mudbound. Oscars so Black?

As for the props Get Out is receiving, Twitter is basically saying, “Duh.” Peep some reactions below and on the flip.

#GetOut with 4 Oscar nominations, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Leading Actor & Best Picture #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/kT027ql7VU — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 23, 2018

On Oscar wknd last year, a low budget film called #GetOut shocked the industry opening at #1 with $33M+. Who knew 11 months later it would earn a handful of #OscarNoms including BestPicture, BestDirector & BestActor? It cost under $5M to produce but grossed over $253M worldwide! — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) January 23, 2018

