Drake Accused Of Stealing ‘Scary Hours’ Artwork From Houston Producer

It seems Drake might be guilty of shark biting. A Houston producer claims his artwork was jacked for Drizzy’s most recent effort.

Last week the 6 God released his Scary Hours EP song drop featured a very basic cover with “Scary” in white and “Hours” slightly overlaid in red Old English font all framed on a black backdrop.

This apparently caught the eye of Houston beatmaker Rabit who claims ChampagnePapi took his tour artwork scheme for Scary Hours. He took to Instagram to reveal the style thievery.

“Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake’s new single. Poor Collin is always having his style stolen😬 lol BUT I love being part of a team that’s so creative and iconic” Rabit explained.

He posted a side by side comparison of both creatives and it is clear there is a lot of similarity beyond just a simple coincidence.

Rabit’s designer Collin Fletcher discussed the incident with Pitchfork. “This is a story that too many artists, musicians, and designers identify with. Hopefully this results in a larger conversation about popular culture’s relationship to underground artists.”

Considering that Drake got his start in Houston the notion his team might have been inspired by Rabit’s tour poster isn’t so far fetched. Aubrey or representatives from OVO have yet to comment.

Photo: WENN.com