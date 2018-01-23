Migos Grace Cover Of Rolling Stone, Talk Culture II & More

Fans of the Atlanta trio Migos have already expressed their anticipation for their upcoming Culture II album, and now details surrounding the project are slowly being revealed. In a cover story interview for the latest edition of Rolling Stone, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset open up a taste and lets listeners in on their tight-knit world.

Rolling Stone writes:

Right now, it’s early December, and Migos are racing to finish Culture II, the follow-up to 2017’s platinum-selling Culture. The album is due in three days, and they’ve got 30 great songs they want to whittle down to 20 or 21 perfect ones, which means there’s still a lot to do. Pharrell did some production on the album, Big Sean and Ty Dolla $ign recorded rhymes for it, and Travis Scott contributed vocals. Migos also say Kanye West worked on a number of songs, but they aren’t planning to use all of those tracks on Culture II. “He did more [songs],” Takeoff says. “We sitting on them right now, man.”

Other high points of the interview include Quavo working inside a studio, how they all praise Takeoff as the strongest lyricist in the crew, and their promise that Culture II will deliver on the promise of topping its 2017 predecessor.

Check out the full piece here.

—

Photo: Getty