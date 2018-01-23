Bill Cosby Performed Stand-Up Set, Sex Assault Retrial On For March

Bill Cosby took to the stage for the first time Monday (Jan. 22) since several women came forward accusing him of sexual assault in 2015. The entertainer and comedian performed to an intimate crowd in Philadelphia, this as a retrial for his sexual assault case looms near.

Page Six reports:

Bill Cosby returned to the stage Monday to perform a comedy set for the first time since dozens of women accused him of sex abuse in 2015.

The disgraced funnyman cracked jokes to an intimate crowd made up of old friends and supporters at LaRose Jazz Club in Philly.

The 80-year-old comedian didn’t mention the sex abuse scandal, in which more than 60 women have come forward to claim he drugged and molested them over five decades, according to one audience member.

The announcement for the event was initially made on Cosby’s Facebook page.

In a later report, it was stated that Cosby’s retrial in a 2004 case in Pennsylvania will begin on March 29.

Photo: Getty