Struggle Singer J. Holiday Claps At Beyoncé & SZA, Black Twitter Got Him Out Of Here

Remember J. Holiday? We barely did too, but the DMV-raised vocalist who last dropped in 2014 has a lot to say about the new wave of women artists out here doing it right now. In a recent Instagram post, the “Bed” artist took shots at Beyoncé, Cardi B, and SZA but Black Twitter is getting homie straight out the paint.

J. Holiday posted a video on Monday where he’s apparently a touch salty that Black women artists are dominating the charts and the awards circuit on the backs of their experiences, stating explicitly that he doesn’t let his daughters listen to their tunes.

Holiday also took shots at male singers as well but kept the hate energy high for the ladies. It appears that main man might be going through the struggle a taste and just needed something to talk about between jobs, but best believe the BeyHive, Cardi B and SZA’s fans have been giving him the blues all day. And as we expected, J. Holiday’s got a new album of ashy ankle angst on the way.

We’ve collected the best tweets we could find with Black Twitter getting J. Holiday up out of here below and on the following pages.

J Holiday done rose from the bed and lost his damn mind 😭 — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) January 23, 2018

J. Holiday is 33 and looks like mulch and misery. If that doesn’t make you want to add another glass of water to your day then nothing will. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2018

J Holiday really out here still alive. pic.twitter.com/M8A9Hhg8Sw — Ima Fermata. Hold me. (@MikeSceezie) January 23, 2018

I didn’t even know J. Holiday was alive, let alone had an opinion. — Poor Man’s James Harden 🇬🇾 (@LiveFromTheFive) January 23, 2018

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »