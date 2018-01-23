DMX Taking Shots & Preaching Probably Frowned Upon By Rehab

DMX reportedly had a positive stint in rehab. So we’re going to take reports, and footage, of Dark Man X preaching while taking shots at an airport bar as a backslide.

According to TMZ, it went down at a Chili’s.

X was at the airport in St. Louis when he starting preaching, buying everyone shots and drinking himself. Interestingly, X’s lawyer, Murray Richman, says he was supposed to be traveling with his sober coach.

Sounds like said sober coach was AWOL.

Watch the struggle below. In all seriousness, pray for DMX.

Photo: Getty