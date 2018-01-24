The Breakfast Club Addresses Backlash From Amara La Negra Interview

Ever since making her mainstream debut on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Amara La Negra has found herself defending her Afro-Latina identity. She has also been pointing out how the chips are stacked against darker skinned Latina’s that compete against the Jennifer Lopez’s and Selena Gomez’s of the entertainment industry.

Yesterday (Jan. 22), the Dominican from Miami checked into the Breakfast Club and got into a back-and-forth with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about how colorism is a problem that gets overlooked because a certain few people like Cardi B blew up.

After getting all kinds of backlash on social media from listeners about The Breakfast Club‘s lack of understanding on the subject, the morning trio addressed the situation today with Charlamagne simply stating “I don’t care if y’all mad. If I don’t understand something I’m going to ask questions, period. And not once did we dismiss colorism or dismiss her struggle. I was just trying to understand what the struggle is.”

But Tha God does say that “the only thing I push back on was colorism in the entertainment industry because I see women of color of all shades poppin’ right now especially over the past year.”

Check out their thoughts on how things went left below and let us know your thoughts on the situation as a whole.

