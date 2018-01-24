Jay Electronica Announces Tour, Debut Album Still Under Ancient Temple

Despite a long body of work that doesn’t include a long-awaited debut album, the elusive Jay Electronica will embark on a North American tour next month. Remaining active on features through part of last year, it isn’t certain if he’ll tease or perform unheard material but there does appear to be some interest.

The New Orleans native shared the tour announcement via Instagram, quoting a lyric from PARTYNEXTDOOR. The first stop is Chicago, then hopping over to Detroit before hitting up our northern neighbors in Toronto. With just eight stops thus far, Jay will stretch out the tour all the way until May where he’ll end things at the Buku Festival in his hometown.

Hopefully, this signals that the album will finally see the light of day, although considering Jay Elec’s track record, we might have to wait a little longer.

