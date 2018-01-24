Too Short Calls Sexual Assault Allegations An Extortion Ploy

Too Short‘s name has been added to the ever growing list of sexual predators in the entertainment industry. The Bay Area artist is pleading his innocence and plans to counter sue.

Last week TMZ reported that one of his former artists is bringing legal action against Short Dog for sexual battery. The suit alleges that the two met in December 2016 and went on to produce songs together. Teana Louis is claiming he forced oral sex, vaginal sex and sodomy on her throughout the later part of 2016 among other charges.

The “Buy You Some” rapper has since released a formal statement refuting Louis’ claims as just a plan to get him to cash out. “Once again, I am reading false allegations about myself in the media. I have not been served. However, if there is a lawsuit against me, at most it is an extortion plot and at the least an attempt to defame my character.”

He went on to also provide a timeline of the accusations which further hints at the aforementioned plot. “These are the same accusations from over a year ago, which were falsely reported then as criminal charges. At that time, there were no charges, never an investigation and there was no lawsuit. I released a statement saying as much and refrained from attacking my accusers character” he rationalized.

Nevertheless Short is fighting back saying “I will now resume the suit I had begun to file against her for slander.” He also state he will seek a restraining order against Louis.

You can see his full explanation video below.

