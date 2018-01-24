Twitter Is Besides Itself After Erykah Badu Gave Props To Hitler

Erykah Badu has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and the R&B singer and part-time DJ has once again proven that stance in a new interview. In a chat with Vulture, which covers quite a bit of ground might we say, Badu turned heads and became a top trending topic on Twitter after seemingly giving praise to famed world dictator Adolf Hitler.

In a portion of the interview, Badu explains that she can see the good in all people despite their flaws, citing NOI leader Minister Louis Farrakhan in her example. When pressed about how she’s able to do that, she casually mentioned she could even see good in Hitler.

From Vulture:

That’s not something most of us are good at.

We’re not, and I’m okay with that. I’m also okay with anything I had to say about Louis Farrakhan. But I’m not an anti-Semitic person. I don’t even know what anti-Semitic was before I was called it. I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.

Come again?

Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.

No, he wasn’t! And even if he was, what would his skill as a painter have to do with any “good” in him?

Okay, he was a terrible painter. Poor thing. He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars. I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.

Naturally, Twitter is coming with the pitchforks and torches, and there’s no end of the slander in sight. She also seemingly defends Bill Cosby in this interview, so the slander is coming from all sides of the Twitterverse.

We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Erykah Badu: I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler. Journalist: Come again? Erykah Badu: Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter. This interview is something else. 😒 https://t.co/UfPrlS5Qsu — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) January 24, 2018

this is… kinda nuts… i don't…know what to do or say about erykah anymore…https://t.co/j4J4PDQzYz — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu, when you say you can see good in Hitler, just remember something… in your mind, that might seem like a real smart and nuanced point. To Holocaust survivors and their ancestors, it’s a kick in the teeth and an unnecessarily offensive thing to say. — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu "I see the good in everybody. Even the most disturbed" Twitter : pic.twitter.com/yiuVcbb1WM — 🦄 (@MizzCreme) January 24, 2018

