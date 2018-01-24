Tiffany Haddish Signs First Look Deal With HBO

Tiffany Haddish is steady flourishing. The comedian and star of Girl Trip has signed a “first look” deal with HBO.

Variety first reported news of the two-year deal.

On Haddish’s schedule for 2018 is starring in films The Kitchen, The Temp and Night School, with Kevin Hart, in September. She will also be starring opposite Tracy Morgan in The Last OG on TBS, which debuts in April. Recently, Haddish won a Best Supporting Actress Award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Just like we said, Tiffany Haddish is steady flourishing. Oh, she’s also a new spokeswoman for Groupon.

Think Mo’Nique is mad? Sorry, that was petty, but too easy.

—

Photo: WENN.com