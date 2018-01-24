Drake’s “God’s Plan” Sets Spotify Record, Working On New Track In Honor of LeBron

It’s only January and Drake‘s already putting up big W’s like he an OG from the Left Coast. Just a week ago the King of The North launched a surprise offensive on the game when he suddenly unleashed a two-hit combo with his Scary Hours EP which consisted of two cuts: “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” (Dip Set gonna be on that remix or nah?).

Now it’s being reported that “God’s Plan” alone has broken US Spotify’s record for most streams in a single day with 4,326,679.

Drake's "God's Plan" has broken the US Spotify record for biggest single day (4,326,679 streams on Jan. 22). — chart data (@chartdata) January 23, 2018

Interestingly enough the news of Drake’s record-breaking achievement came on the same day that his man LeBron James became only the 7th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.

The 6 God took the time to take to social media to inform the King of Akron, LeBron James, that his milestone night in which he became the youngest NBA player history to score 30,000 points has inspired him to put down a cut to commemorate the moment.

“Every time we look up you’re setting another milestone or breaking another record…” — @Drake #30KandKlimbing pic.twitter.com/zYuvbQTRRw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018

“Every time you do something like this I try and get in the studio and like make the song that would go with the moment. So i’m excited to go to work tonight.”

After proclaiming LeBron’s greatness, Drizzy pulled out a bottle of 1961 Petrus to celebrate before “accidentally” dropping the wine bottle (valued between $5000 – $25,000) to the floor.

Mazel tov!

Congrats King. Samesies. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Other celebs such as Diddy, Jay-Z and Nas have reacted to LeBron’s historic night as well but none of them spilled anything other than kind words. Check out some of their messages below and let us know if Drake played himself wasting an expensive bottle of wine for comedic effect.

.@kevinhart4real’s high school career high of 17 pts & @iamjamiefoxx’s shrine are nice, but not as golden as these points! #30KandKlimbing pic.twitter.com/Z7Wl9sntCq — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com