El Chapo Promises Not To Kill His Jurors

El Chapo is still awaiting his day in court. Also, the alleged Mexican druglord promises that no harm will come to the jury, even if he happens to find out their names.

“Chapo’s lawyers filed legal docs, objecting to the federal prosecutors’ motion to keep jurors anonymous and sequester them during his trial, which includes charges of conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors clearly fear Chapo may order his crew to take out some of the jurors because of his history of violence and tampering with the judicial process.

Chapo’s lawyers beg to differ, saying sequestering the jury will “create the extremely unfair impression that he is a dangerous person from whom the jury must be protected.”

The lawyers say the charges are merely allegations of violence supported only by witnesses who are getting reduced sentences for their testimony.”

Would you want people to know you’re on the jury tasked with determining if Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is a drug dealing murderer?

Let us know in the comments. For the record, we don’t want no smoke with El Chapo.

