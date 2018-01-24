Jean Grae & Quelle Chris Announce Joint LP Everything’s Fine

On their own, Jean Grae and Quelle Chris have released acclaimed works worthy of repeated listens and introspection, although their styles somewhat vary. Joining their creative energies into a dual effort, the Hip-Hop power couple examines the tensions of the times with an upcoming album titled Everything’s Fine.

Their romantic pairing aside, Everything’s Fine hopes to put a laser focus on a variety of issues as Quelle Chris expressed in a recent press release.

“This album is full of our minds. Our hearts. Our love for production, and words. flow and a lot of musicality. We don’t approach topics, issues, writing, or making beats in the same way. I’m harsh, blunt, quick, technical, I arrange classically and play more than I sample. I make joints with 80 tracks. I’m layers upon layers upon layers. Quelle is patient, he’s kinder. More loose and minimalistic. He makes sounds work together that shouldn’t fucking work. How? I have no idea. These are dreams within dreams,” Jean Grae adds.

“We have a dickhead for a president, and before our eyes, racial, religious, and sexual identity rights are moving backwards. Money is still a thing (I’m waiting for Star Trek life to start). There’s war, your kids may be sick, but if someone randomly asks ‘how’s it going?’ most people will say ‘fine,’” Quelle Chris writes.

What is also fine is the standout number of guests ranging from comedians to musicians outside the traditional Hip-Hop sphere. Comedian Hannibal Burress appears on the album’s lead single “OhSh,” while Your Old Droog, Michael Che, Anna Wise, and Quelle Chris’ brother Mosel all join an eclectic cast of characters.

Everything’s Fine drops on March 30 via the Mello Music Group label.

Check out “OhSh” (feat. Hannibal Burress) below and peep the tracklisting on the flip.

Photo: Mello Music Group