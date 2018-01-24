Flavor Flav Caught A Fade In Las Vegas, Pulled Groin Muscle

Rapper turned reality star Flavor Flav reportedly caught a brutal beatdown while he was in a Las Vegas casino. An angry associate and the alleged disrespect of his momma led to the “911 Is A Joke” rapper getting laid the f*ck out

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the attack happened Tuesday at the South Point Casino. Flav told cops the suspect, Ugandi Howard, accused him of somehow disrespecting his mother, and then started swinging. Flav says Howard punched him in the face, and kicked him while he was on the ground.

Flav told cops he only went down because he pulled a groin muscle.

Yeah, Flav says he only caught the universal because he pulled a groin muscle. Okay, sir.

Anyway…Howard was taken into custody by security then released by the cops after getting cited for battery.

The altercation was caught on tape, and reportedly Howard is seen swinging first. Expect that footage to be released sooner than later.

Flav went to the hospital but only received minor injuries.

