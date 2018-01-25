K Camp “Cranberry Juice,” Da$h “Abundance” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.17

While rappers like Migos, Future and Jeezy have been keeping The A buzzin’ like some killer bees, K Camp’s really flown under a lot of radars even though he’s dropped some respectable hood cuts for the past few years.

Today the Big Peach rapper comes through with some new visuals for the bouncy “Cranberry Juice” in which he sits in an empty room and gets lit with his peoples while sippin’ on his “medicine.” Lean is to today’s rappers what 40’s were to the 90’s generation.

Speaking of 90’s, Da$h does what few rappers do these days and takes it back to the projects where the grind is non-stop and the money gets stacked in his clip to “Abundance.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Project Youngin featuring NBA Youngboy, Bump J, and more.

K CAMP – “CRANBERRY JUICE”

DA$H – “ABUNDANCE”

PROJECT YOUNGIN FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “BIGGEST BLESSING”

LIL ALLEN FT. GIGGS – “TRIGGER BANG”

BUMP J – “FREE THE REAL”

BUMP J – “LIVE FROM BEDROCK”

RAVYN LENAE – “STICKY”