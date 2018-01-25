Meek Mill Salutes Philadelphia Eagles For Using “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)”

Meek Mill and his hometown of Philadelphia are no doubt excited that their NFL squad, the Philadelphia Eagles, are set to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The team has made Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” track as the team’s rally song, and he returned the gratitude via a statement from jail.

Bleacher Report writes:

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music–to inspire others and bring people together,” the rapper said in a statement released to B/R and NBCSports Philadelphia. “The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

Video footage of the team going crazy over the track has been shared via social media, and we can’t front, that song would make anyone feel like they’re invincible.

Hopefully, the energy displayed in the clip from Angie Martinez’s Instagram page below carries over into the big game against the Patriots on Feb. 4.

Photo: Getty