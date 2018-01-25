Russell Simmons Sued For Allegedly Raping A Woman In 2016

Yet another woman has accused Russell Simmons of rape, and she’s suing. The accuser, reportedly a filmmaker, is suing the Hip-Hop mogul for $5M.

Per TMZ, the victim’s name is Jennifer Jarosik, and according to her federal lawsuit, Simmons raped her in her home in 2016. She claims Simmons asked for sex but she refused. She says he became violent, striking her before raping her in his bed.

Jarosik says she had known Simmons since 2006. Buzzfeed reports that she is a filmmaker and that Simmons assaulted her after leading her to believe he would invest in a documentary she was hoping to create.

Jarosik is seeking $5M in damages.

Simmons denies her claims and told Buzzfeed, “This allegation is absolutely untrue. I look forward to having my day in court – where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known.”

So far, over a dozen women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct up to and including rape.

