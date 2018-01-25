Erykah Badu Responds To Hitler Praise Backlash, ADL CEO Calls Her Out

Erykah Badu found herself on the receiving end of some heavy backlash after a Vulture interview was published with a head-turning quote about seeing the good about Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Badu took to Twitter to address the outrage but appears largely unbothered by the whole thing.

“Say what u must. Dialogue is cool. I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can, Black & Jewish Twitter, just don’t use the word “problematic” any more. Y’all using that too much…oh and read the article, Badu tweeted Wednesday (Jan. 24) at the height of the controversy. She also chin-checked fans who tried to come at her but it didn’t have any effect on the longtime R&B singer.

Say what u must. Dialogue is cool . I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can , Black & Jewish Twitter, just don't use the word "problematic " any more. 😂Y'all using that too much . 🙄.. oh and read the article. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

I knew what you meant BUT you were not being empathetic. Put yourself in the shoes of victims of the holocaust or bill cosby or imagine your loved one was a victim of such horrific trangressions…would you still say the things you said? — Athena (@DianeUgo) January 24, 2018

I hate when people use the word "problematic " I think it's a word dummy's use. Not saying you are a dummy I'm just saying… — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

Nothin. I was just using my own brain again. I know it's against the rules. I know I know. https://t.co/g6EGf8EXJL — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League lashed out with tweets of their own, highlighting that Hitler killed 6 million Jews and was responsible for many more deaths during his terrifying reign.

Badu, once again, brushed aside the discussion in her usual fashion.

The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won't read the whole thing. They'll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We❤️controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to "spin". Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

