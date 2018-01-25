Burger King Takes A Stand On Net Neutrality, Flame Broils FCC Chairman Ajit Pai

When it comes to political stances big companies usually shy away from chiming in but thanks to the Trump Presidency things are changing. The flame broiling giant, Burger King decided to stick it to the Republican-controlled FCC and Ajit Pai by dropping a video hilariously explaining how the repealing of Net Neutrality would affect you with the help of their world-famous Whopper.

It’s pretty genius.

Burger King soundly lets Ajit Pai and his oversized coffee mug know where they stand on the matter with the new video that has already amassed over a whopping 1 million views on YouTube. See what we did there?

The 2:50 video shows visibly frustrated Burger King patrons who are absolutely confused as to why they have to pay more to get their Whopper quickly. Despite Americans (Republicans and Democrats) agreeing that the Title II protections should remain, the Republican majority still voted to repeal the protections.

What is even more alarming is that there are still people who don’t know what Net Neutrality is or how it being repealed could affect them in the long run. Well thank goodness for Burger King because they know the way to an American’s brain is through his stomach and this simple breakdown helped those customers understand instantly.

I can't believe the world has come to this. I'm tweeting a Burger King commercial to explain net neutrality. Imagine if billions of your tax dollars went into creating Burger King and the analogy is a bit better.https://t.co/4NX755nBz4 — Gustavo Sorola (@sorola) January 24, 2018

That’s pretty sad honestly.

To put an exclamation on their message the video ended with the King himself sending a profound shot at Pai by drinking out of an oversized Reese’s coffee mug. We hope our politician’s watched this video and took notes cause this how you explain and sell a message. You can check out the incredible video below for yourself and if you still don’t have a clue as to what exactly Net Neutrality is well you really should press play.

Long live the Burger King.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images