Trump’s Event Planner Turned Government Official Called April Ryan “Miss Piggy”

So much for unity in the Trump era. Event planner turned head of regional Housing and Urban Development office overseeing New York and New Jersey, Lynne Patton got into a Twitter spat with revered White House correspondent April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks.

The argument began when the White House penwoman spoke of the death threats she and her fellow journalists have received from Trumpians for reporting the truth. Naturally Eric Trump’s former wedding planner (talk about a come up) threw in her two cents and after a testy back-and-forth on social media Lynne went full Trump when she called Ms. Ryan “Miss Piggy.” Same exact thing Donald Trump called Alicia ‘Miss Universe’ Machado when she began to gain weight back in the 90’s.

According to The Daily News Lynne realized she took things too far and deleted her post about an hour later and issued an apology for her actions.

“I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

Naturally we’re siding with Ms. Ryan on this one as all she did was tell the truth (something in short order these days) about the extreme radical measures that Trump supporters are going to in order to defend their racist Russian agent. When Patton implied that she too had been getting “death threats from fellow minorities on the left for the past 3 years” Ms. Ryan wasted no time in clapping back.

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Not too long after the feud between the two women got air time it was reported that Trump’s other (and one of very few) Black administration members, ‘Uncle’ Ben Carson was “disappointed” in the “Miss Piggy” comment and was trying to reach April Ryan to talk about the matter.

Ryan took to Twitter earlier today with one more tweet about what happened.

No one should ever publicly dismiss any death threats someone gets. Not cool., particularly by gov official on tax payers dime during the work day! That is how it all started. I Accept @RealBenCarson apoology and await his call. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

This administration truly is a sh*tshow.

Photo: Getty