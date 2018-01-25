Vince McMahon To Revive The XFL Pro Football League, Twitter’s Got Jokes #XFL2020

The rumors were true. Today (Jan. 25), WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he plans to bring back the XFL pro football league back by 2020.

Vince McMahon has announced that the XFL will return in 2020. https://t.co/FQZpeN3SSs pic.twitter.com/qBLAAwP7Qu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2018

You remember the XFL right? Alternate pro football league to the NFL that didn’t last very long? Yeah, it’s coming back.

The difference, he XFL will be a thoroughly entertaining experience, per McMahon.

"Our approach to presenting games will be multi-platform, which will allow us to engage fans and customize the viewing experience in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago." – @VinceMcMahon #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/eVqmqgWyjr — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2018

The inaugural season will have 8 team with a 4 team playoff.

Also, Vince is shooting for 2-hour games and players will be required to stand for the national anthem because he isn’t for any political distractions. Also, it’s supposed to be safer.

This is the future. This is not the past. This is the XFL. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/KvwdnGqMZH — XFL (@xfl2020) January 25, 2018

Right on cue, Twitter has been flourishing with the jokes. And slander, plenty of slander.

“Laborious.”

I cannot believe the balls on Vince McMahon to say that watching 3 hour football games are "too laborious" while he puts on a dragging 3 hour wrestling program week after week that fans BEG him to cut down to 2 hours at every chance. #XFL2020 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) January 25, 2018

Well that was something else. But I think my favorite part was Vince McMahon, the man who produces a 3+ hour show every Monday, calling 3 hour NFL games "laborious". He's out of his mind. #xfl2020 — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 25, 2018

"Sometimes watching a 3-3.5 hour game is laborious"- Vince McMahon

Raw is three hours every week — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 25, 2018

“Politics”

Vince McMahon says XFL will have nothing to do with politics or social issues and all players will stand for national anthem. Good start. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2018

Vince McMahon press conference Bingo: "No kneeling"

"MAN'S league"

"No sissies"

"Hottest cheerleaders"

"No kickers"

"<Cheap shot at Goodell>" and of course "Make football great again" — Nate (@BarstoolNate) January 25, 2018

Can’t wait for the XFL Inferno Match #XFL2020 — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 25, 2018

