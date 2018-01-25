Vince McMahon To Revive The XFL Pro Football League, Twitter’s Got Jokes #XFL2020

The rumors were true. Today (Jan. 25), WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that he plans to bring back the XFL pro football league back by 2020.
You remember the XFL right? Alternate pro football league to the NFL that didn’t last very long? Yeah, it’s coming back.
The difference, he XFL will be a thoroughly entertaining experience, per McMahon.
The inaugural season will have 8 team with a 4 team playoff.
Also, Vince is shooting for 2-hour games and players will be required to stand for the national anthem because he isn’t for any political distractions. Also, it’s supposed to be safer.
Right on cue, Twitter has been flourishing with the jokes. And slander, plenty of slander.
