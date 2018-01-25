Home > Lebron James

LeBron James Debuts “Big Taste” In New Sprite Commercial

LeBron got flavors for all sports seasons

Written By O

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Seems like LeBron James really is striving to one-up Michael Jordan in his career as like the G.O.A.T. before him, LeBron is now transitioning from basketball to baseball… in a Sprite commercial anyway.

Dubbing himself as “Big Taste” LeBron takes the mound as a Sprite specialist looking to strike out the Thirst. Could this be a sign that LeBron is going to bolt from Cleveland this offseason? Remember last time he made a commercial that he signed with a football team he bounced to Miami. Just saying.

Either way it’s actually a pretty clever and entertaining commercial.

Check it out below.

Photo: Getty for Sprite

hip hop news , Lebron James , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE