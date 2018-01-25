Baltimore Police Used GPS System To Rob Citizens, Targeted “Dope Boy Cars”

Baltimore is getting a reality check about how dirty some of their cops are. The Gun Trace Task Force trial is revealing how far the corruption went.

Earlier this week, former Detective Maurice Ward took the stand in the case of offices Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor who have both been charged with robbery, extortion, fraud and firearm charges. His testimony detailed how the rogue crew would set their own rules.

Ward outlined the severity of their misconduct admitting they once took a suspect’s keys and entered his home without a warrant. The unauthorized visit netted them thousands of dollars in cash to split among themselves.

Their illegal tactics also played a role in their day to day policing in the street. They often wandered the city performing “door pops” which entailed driving at groups of bystanders and seeing who would run.

They’d regularly drive fast at a larger group of people, slam brakes and pop their doors to see who ran, then detain and search them. They had no reason other than trying to provoke someone. 10-20 times on slow nights, as many as 50 times others, he said — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) January 23, 2018

To protect themselves the officers kept masks and bb guns in their trunks to plant on suspects in case their plans went awry. Additionally according to Ward he and his team were instructed by Sargent Wayne Jenkins to profile “dope boy cars”, Honda Accords, Acura TLs and Honda Odysseys which they viewed as vehicles associated with drug dealers.

More outrageous testimony from Det Ward: they kept BB guns on hand in case they hit someone or got into a shootout and needed to plant it on someone — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) January 23, 2018

Hersl and Taylor’s trial resumes today. If found guilty the two could face up to ten years in prison each.

Via Raw Story

