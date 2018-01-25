Zulekya Rivera Had Folks Going Nuts After Her Grammy Performance Announcement

Zuleyka Rivera, the 2006 Miss Universe, turned heads after her appearance in Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” which is the most-viewed video on YouTube. With Rivera announced to join Fonsi onstage at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony as a performer, Twitter went crazy at the news and the chatter is still heavy.

For background, after Rivera, 30, won the Miss Universe crown, she went into acting and has a number of roles. After taking time off due to giving birth, she returned to the scene and has delved into other endeavors while amassing 1.1 million followers on Twitter. She is also the co-host of Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia and Univision’s Despierta America shows.

The fanfare over her addition to the performance roster has been robust, and it inspired a look at her Instagram page where she shows off a number of her dazzling looks. We’ve collected some of our favorites below and on the following pages along with some comments.

@Zuleyka_Rivera just broke the internet & she even ain’t a Kardashian pic.twitter.com/4FKoafefe9 — DEV (@_devaneyandrea) January 25, 2018

Just saw that former Miss Universe @Zuleyka_Rivera has been added to the list of #Grammys performers. Is she singing? A new verse, maybe? Or is this the first time the list has spotlighted someone dancing in a performance? #Despacito pic.twitter.com/yGoYPQQ7G7 — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) January 25, 2018

Oh, man.

