G Herbo “Shook,” Kalis Chis ft. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins “After The Storm” & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.17

Last year G Herbo released his long awaited debut album Humble Beast and with a deluxe version of his his freshman album on the way the Chicago rapper is releasing some visuals to gear up for the drop.

In his visuals to “Shook” the Chi-Town native seems to have used the original photo shoot for his album cover as the basis for his latest video. Might as well get the most bang for the label’s buck.

On another creative side Kali Uchis goes with a 60’s theme in her visuals to the Bootsy Collins assisted “After The Storm” in which Tyler, The Creator plays the role of the greener grass turned flower boy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Punchline and Fokis, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

G HERBO – “SHOOK”

KALI CHIS FT. TYLER, THE CREATOR & BOOTSY COLLINS – “AFTER THE STORM”

PUNCHLINE & FOKIS – “WE GOIN IN”

MONEYBAGG YO – “NONCHALANT”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN FT. YUNG MAL & LIL JAY BROWN – “1017 WAYS”

CORREY C – “BETTER PLACE”

RAZ SIMONE – “JOSE”

THE KID DAYTONA – “DIAMONDS & FERRARIS”