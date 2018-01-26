Migos New LP Culture II Released, Twitter Can’t Stop Talking It Up

Happy Migos Day, everyone! The Atlanta trio has unleashed their latest album, Culture II, for the masses, and the reaction on Twitter is as varied as one can imagine.

Almost a year to the day of dropping their critically-acclaimed Culture record, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff 24 tracks of new heat with features from Drake, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. The group’s single “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is also nestled on the release as expected, and the star-studded “White Sand” features Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, and Travis Scott.

A running thought is that as Quavo and Offset have hinted at before, Takeoff has emerged as the group’s hidden weapon, but some are thinking the album is too long and the praise is too high. However, those critical concerns are not the highest opinion so far as many fans are way into the vibe of the project

The reaction to the release of Culture II has been nothing short of frenzied via Twitter, and we’ve collected the best reactions below and on the following pages.

A stream is also available below for your listening pleasure as well.

there's already in depth pitchfork reviews on the timeline for culture 2 after 20 minutes, yall wildin. pic.twitter.com/WHRNusYRW4 — Ahmed/Drakeo & 03 Greedo are the greatest (@big_business_) January 26, 2018

this Migos culture 2 sound like one long big ass song that don’t stop — STUNNA 🦇 (@LILAFRIMANE) January 26, 2018

Takeoff went OFF on Culture 2. Showing y’all not to leave his ass off a song ever again. — Sam (@sam_lee13) January 26, 2018

Me quickly eyeing the Drake feature on CULTURE 2 as soon as it dropped pic.twitter.com/NUpbG9tK44 — Moe (@MoeAlayan) January 26, 2018

4 tracks into culture 2 pic.twitter.com/85KcOEWGtt — Zaaba Khitamy (@Zeinkhitsmy) January 26, 2018

