Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested For Attempting To Bribe Witnesses

Marion “Suge” Knight has a knack for attracting the drama. Case in point, a pair of the ex-music executive’s former lawyers were arrested for allegedly bribing witnesses in his murder case.

According to TMZ, Matthew Fletcher (see in the above photo) and Thaddeus Culpepper were arrested for acting as accessories after the fact, which is a felony.

The authorities claim Fletcher was tried to pay witnesses to say they saw the people Suge ran over in the infamous Tam’s burger joint incident brandishing guns.

As for Culpepper, he stands accused of paying an informant to say he was at Tam’s and to testify favorably of Suge Knight. Reportedly, both attorney were caught plotting their alleged schemes on phones calls with Suge that turned out to be monitored.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fletcher was arrested at the Long Beach Courthouse while Culpepper got pinched in his home.

Both Culpepper and Fletcher are being held on $1M bail. Both are denying the charges.

The game is savage. Don’t expect Suge to be getting out anytime soon.

Photo: Getty