Jordan Brand Reveals 4 Fire Nike Air Jordan 3’s [Photos]

Remember back in 2014 when Jordan Brand said it would be falling back on the production Air Jordan 3 Retros? Well, that’s over as this year will see a slew of dope Air Jordan 3’s dropping.

Yesterday (January 26), Jordan Brand revealed four versions of the Air Jordan 3 that are just about all fire.

The tried and true, and what maney consider the GOAT sneaker, Black Cement 3’s are returning, and this time with Nike Air branding. These beauties sneak dropped on SNKRS yesterday but if you weren’t fortunate enough to cop, they officially release on February 17.

Then there is the Air Jordan 3 White Cement NRG. The shoe serves as a homage to Michael Jordan’s Slam Dunk contest winning three throw line dunk. It’s basically a White Cement Jordan 3 with a clear outsole that includes a red line to mark Air’s takeoff. Word is they drop February 14. Very ill.

Wait, is that an Air Jordan 3 with a Swoosh? That would be the Air Jordan 3 Tinker which is based on an original sketch by Air Jordan 3 desiger and shoe gawd Tinker Hatfield.

Lastly, for now, is the Air Jordan 3 Flyknit which incorporates Flyknit in the upper, obviously. They drop March 18.

See more detailed photos below and on the flip.

Photos: Jordan Brand

