Mo’Nique Responds To Receiving “Donkey Of The Day”, Charlamagne Claps Back [VIDEO]

Mo’Nique has rubbed many a wrong way with her crusade against Netflix. Charlamagne crowned her “Donkey of the Day” and naturally the funny woman had a response.

Earlier this week, Charlamagne put the infamous spotlight on the Precious actress after she asked folks to boycott Netflix for offering her only $500,000 for a comedy special which is far below what Amy Schumer’s 15 million plus score.

In a video Mo’ details her a story of meeting The Breakfast Club host years back and painted him as a respectful guy who praised her during an impromptu elevator exchange.

She went on to express her shock when she learned she was a Donkey recipient. This young man called me a ‘Donkey of the Day’; I would say to him why do you have so much hatred for Black Women?”

Naturally, the Black Privilege author explained his stance in his signature no holds barred style. “I don’t understand how you can say I was nice and respectful and give regards to my mom but the sharp turn is ‘I hate black women’ just because I gave you Donkey of the Day? How does that work? I gave J. Holiday Donkey of the Day does that mean I hate irrelevant R&B singers?”

The morning show crew went on to discuss that they are not against her per se but there other options for her to boss up and get the money she feels she deserves. You can hear portions of Mo’Nique’s response and CThaGod’s come back below.

