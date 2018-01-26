Kimora Lee Simmons Supports Ex-Husband Russell Simmons Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Simmons is currently battling a slew of sexual assault allegations, causing the popular mogul to step away from the limelight. Simmons’ ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, showed support to the Def Jam co-founder and defended him against the recent chatter of misconduct and assault.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” Simmons, 42, shared in an Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 25).

She added, “I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”

Russell Simmons has vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding the accusations and has vowed to fight the charges legally.

Photo: WENN.com