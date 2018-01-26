Jordan Brand Adds Flavor To The 2018 NBA All-Star Uniforms [Photos]

The NBA All-Star game is quickly approaching and after yesterday’s first-ever All-Star game the hype is real. Jordan Brand pours more fuel on the fire and unveiled the new 2018 NBA All-Star Edition Uniform that will first the first time ever feature the iconic Jumpman logo on them.

Another milestone for the GOAT.

The new uniforms come in a clean black-and-white color scheme and feature each All-Star representative teams logo and use Los Angeles street sign typography as the font. They will also utilize Jordan Brand’s iconic style and blend them latest innovations.It’s a look the brand promises to make a seamless transition from the court to the streets.

Here is what Jordan Brand VP of Design, David Creech had to say about the new NBA All-Star Game uniforms:

“Jordan Brand has always been fearless when it comes to pushing the boundaries of innovation and style.The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star Edition uniform embodies that attitude with a distinctive look. Our goal was to combine the street-premium Jordan sportswear feel with Los Angeles style for a jersey that looks just as good on the court as off it. We’re excited to see this year’s NBA All-Stars represent their teams in Jordan style on the biggest, brightest stage.”

Along with the new uniforms, Jordan Brand also unveiled some new heat for your feet as well in the form of different variations of the iconic of Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan XXXII and Russell Westbrook’s new signature sneaker, the Why Not Zero.1.

For more photos hit the flip to get a detailed look at the new uniforms.

Photos: Jordan Brand/ Nike

