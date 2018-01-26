Alleged Rapper Post Malone Whines About Being White In Hip-Hop

Post Malone has exhibited in the past that he doesn’t want to be a rapper although his success is directly connected to modern Hip-Hop. In an interview with GQ, the successful and reluctant musical artist says he doesn’t want to be billed as a rapper and seems uncomfortable being a white guy in a Black music genre.

GQ writes:

By now the sun is gone, and me and Post have moved to a weird dining/conference room overlooking the spot where he’d just shot a video; he signals for a couple more beers. We crack them and toast. After the first is down, I ask: Do you, Post Malone, ever feel anxious about working in a primarily black-identified genre of music? I’m black. I’m young. I’ve been put off by some of the things he’s said about distancing himself from rap, from R&B, from anything, really, that’s musically black-identified. I enjoy Post’s music, but I’m skeptical: What’s worse than appropriating a black sound without giving appropriate credit is doing that and not realizing why that might be wrong.

“I definitely feel like there’s a struggle being a white rapper. But I don’t want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person that makes music,” he says. “I make music that I like and I think that kicks ass, that I think the people who fuck with me as a person and as an artist will like.” He sighs.

So basically, Post is cashing out but not committing to the genre that made a chart-topping smash? Got it.

—

