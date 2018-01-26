Philadelphia Eagles’ DT Fletcher Cox Fights Lawsuit For Banging Man’s Wife, Denies Wrongdoing

Fletcher Cox, part of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles defensive squad, has a lot to contend with that doesn’t deal with X’s and O’s. The massive defensive tackle faced a lawsuit last year from a man who said Cox banged his lady, thus ruining the marriage but is now pushing back.

TMZ Sports writes:

TMZ Sports broke the story … Cox — Eagles star DT — was sued by Josh Jeffords, a North Carolina man who claimed Fletcher seduced and banged his wife Catherine … destroying his marriage.

In N.C., that can constitute “alienation of affection” … what Cox is being sued for.

But in docs filed by Cox’s attorney, he’s adamant he’s no homewrecker … saying the relationship “was not the result of seduction,” but just “mutual attraction” with a woman who “knowingly and voluntarily consented to the relationship.”

In fact, Cox says she never told him she was married … and says it wouldn’t matter anyway, ’cause “no genuine love or affection existed” between Catherine and her husband.

Cox copped to sexting with the woman, including saying he’d impregnate her but is asking the court to drop the matter and make Jeffords pay for attorney fees on top of it.

That last name, though.

—

Photo: Getty