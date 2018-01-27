A$AP Rocky Broke His Nose Filming A Scene In New Movie Monster

A$AP Rocky is continuing his quest to spread his creative wings and has already dipped his toe in the acting pool in times past. Clearly, the A$AP Mob honcho gets into his work as he broke his nose while filming a scene for his new film Monster and was still game to shoot scenes despite the injury.

Collider exclusively reports:

“So Rocky plays King, and John David Washington plays Bobo, and they are the antagonists of the film… Because we’re making a small movie and because we have method actors, they did the robbery and all their stunts, which is like a vicious fight scene. So the gentleman who plays the bodega owner who gets murdered is a very big, tough guy. Like a Spanish, uptown, 260-pound [guy]. So [Rocky] and John David come in and we just go, and it’s a full-bore wrestling fight with a gun flying all over the place, and actually on one of the takes Rocky broke his nose.”

Making this injury ill-timed was the fact Rocky, a notable fashion model and icon these days, had a photo shoot coming with Vogue.

The film Monster is based on the book from Walter Dean Meyers and has been in development for some time ahead of its debut at the Sundance Festival last week.

—

Photo: Getty