adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted Mentions Kanye West In European Meeting With Trump

Kanye West is, without doubt, one of the most established musical artists and entertainers of his time so it’s expected he’d be a global household name. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted mentioned Yeezy’s name during the session to President Donald Trump.

BizJournals.com writes:

America is our single biggest country,” Rorsted said at a dinner with global CEOs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The attendees, representing major companies such as Total, Volvo, ABB, Nokia, SAP and HSBC, updated Trump on their respective U.S. investments. Many of the executives thanked the President for getting tax reform passed.

“We are growing 30 percent in the U.S.,” Adidas’ Rorsted said. “We just opened a fully automated shoe manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia in Atlanta.”

Rorsted also name-dropped American hip-hop star Kanye West in his update to the President.

“Some of the most famous creators of our products are coming out of the U.S., starting with Stan Smith in the 70s,” Rorsted said. “Kanye West (is) building one of the most thought of shoes in the world.”

President Trump didn’t seem all that impressed. Maybe he’s not into Yeezy sneakers or something.

Photo: Getty