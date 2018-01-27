Mo’Nique Attempted To G-Check Roland Martin, Didn’t End Well For Her

Mo’Nique and her attempt to get her voice heard while fighting for gender and wage equality has been a noble, if largely unwieldy, fight that most people can get behind. However, when the actress and comedian tried to check media personality Roland Martin on his contributions to aiding women in entertainment, it didn’t go too well for her.

In what appears to be a deleted string of tweets, Mo’Nique wrote to Martin that she’s about to hit the press circuit to apparently bring attention to her current campaign of fighting for wage equality in Hollywood while using her recent issues and call for boycotting Netflix at the center. After inquiring why Martin had not been aiding women in this journey, Martin had time for Mo’Nique and broke it all the way down as seen below courtesy of The Shade Room.

Wile Martin was never truly disrespectful, the breakdown and replies were pointed and actually seemed to be sparked by a letter that was sent to television host Jawn Murray by Almost Christmas producer Will Packer that highlighted Mo’Nique was difficult to work with.

Twitter caught wind of the chatter and had their own input on the matter. We’ve collected some of the replies below and on the following pages. And we should add that Martin said that he has since spoken privately with Mo’Nique and her husband so there’s no more smoke there.

What I Know For Sure: When you mistreat people & have been a terror; folks will share their experiences with the person you pick a fight with. And after hearing these stories, let’s just say maybe that former Hollywood star’s role in #Precious really wasn’t acting after all! — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) January 25, 2018

Mo'Nique has now come for Roland Martin & Oprah. She is the perfect example of why the messenger is just as important as the actual message. — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) January 26, 2018

Generally where there's smoke, there's fire. And there is a pattern and track record of ppl saying the same things about Monique lol. Now she's coming at Roland Martin 😂. So Netflix claiming she was acting like a diva when she came to them for a job isn't too far fetched to me.. — Cis lord problematic™ (@InTheDarkIShine) January 26, 2018

Oooo baby Roland Martin read Mo’Nique for filth 💀 — London's Mommmy (@LondonNMommy) January 27, 2018

