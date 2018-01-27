Court Clerk Begs Meek Mill For Money During Probation Violation Hearing

Meek Mill and his probation violation case has taken yet another left turn, this after the judge at the center of the matter is accused of pushing a vendetta agenda. It has since come out that the court clerk in the case slipped the Philly rapper a note asking if he could provide financial support so that her son can complete college.

TMZ exclusively reports:

She says, “This will probably be my son’s last semester at VCU if the tuition isn’t paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or cosign a loan for my son. Anything you can do is very much appreciated.”

The court clerk adds, “Every little helps — please donate what you can to keep him attending VCU.”

Chavarria tells TMZ she did indeed slip Meek the note during the hearing, adding the judge didn’t know about it. She says since Meek’s from Philly and so is she, she thought he might do her a solid.

The clerk told TMZ that she didn’t get the cash but that her son is set to graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University this May. Can’t knock the hustle but sheesh.

—

Photo: