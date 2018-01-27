NBA Twitter Reacts To DeMarcus Cousins’ Season-Ending Injury

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins has long had a reputation for being a talented if mercurial basketball player but it was all coming together for him as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Boogie was having one hell of a year but was felled by a season-ending injury Friday night (Jan. 26) and Twitter has rallied around the big man in droves.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans center will have surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon and will not return for the rest of the 2017-2018 according to sources. The injury, which happened during his team’s eventual win over the Houston Rockets, was confirmed by sources that it was a full-on tear of the tendon. Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry told ESPN via text message that he was enjoying the play of Cousins of late.

Across Twitter, NBA players and fans alike have shown support for Cousins, who was in a contract year and well on his way to getting something big offered to him on the back of his stellar play this season. We’ve collected some of the responses below.

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

Prayers go out for @boogiecousins…Stay positive through this man! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018

Damn it Boogie!!!!! Say it isn’t so. He was playing his A** off this yr too. Speedy recover @boogiecousins 🙏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 27, 2018

All prayers up for big fella @boogiecousins 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 27, 2018

