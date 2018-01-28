Jay-Z Eloquently Talked “Superbug” Donald Trump, Who Reacted Like A Butthurt Racist

Jay-Z was the first guest on Van Jones’ new show on CNN, and it’s already causing drama. Of course, Donald Trump came up and despite a calm and even keel answer from the Jigga Man, the Faux President reacted like the butthurt racist he is.

Van Jones asked Jay-Z about Trump’s infamous “sh*thole” comments.

“It’s disappointing, and it really is hurtful more so,” said Jay-Z. “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and have beautiful everything.”

He added, “This is how they talk behind closed doors.”

Oh yeah, Jay-Z also called Trump a “superbug.” Where is the lie?

Trump got word, probably because he was watching Sly FOX News, and reacted on Twitter, like a petulant child.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!,” he tweeted.

Here’s the thing, those numbers have been on the steady decline for years, since Obama was in office. So, thank you Obama.

Also, it’s interesting how Jay-Z dropped an insightful comment and got a reaction, while white rapper Eminem dragged Trump for filth, and never got addressed at all.

Want to guess what’s the difference between the two MC’s?

Watch the Van Jones & Jay-Z interview below. It’s great.

