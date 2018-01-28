Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch Was Epic Black Excellence [Photos]

The annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch has become one of the year’s must-attend affair if you’re a player in the Hip-Hop game, and the music industry in general. This year had the usual star power but has taken on another life thanks to the commentary surrounding what people were wearing and who was in attendance.

The 7th annual affair went down at the World Trade Center, and guests included DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Diddy, Pusha T and…Susan Sarandon.

Of course, Beyonce’s presence was enough for a trending topic itself. Also, Jay-Z stepping in like the second coming of Frank Lucas also had people reacting.

Peep some of the images and best tweets below and on the flip.

There will always be pettiness creeping up on these Internets…

Kanye watching all of his old black friends at #RocNationBrunch via Kim’s twitter pic.twitter.com/ca3rIce7pi — dad. (@animalfriesback) January 27, 2018

Kanye when he see all his old black friends having a good time without him via Kims twitter #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/TbpeLxTMuH — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) January 28, 2018

Let us move on…

Beyoncé and Jay-Z earlier today at Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy Brunch. pic.twitter.com/KlwafJa0Tz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2018

Iggy Azalea with Remy Ma at #RocNationBrunch today in New York. pic.twitter.com/P6a1S79WTy — IGGY AZALEA PANAMÁ (@iggyAzaleapma) January 27, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »