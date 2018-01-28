Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch Was Epic Black Excellence [Photos]

The annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch has become one of the year’s must-attend affair if you’re a player in the Hip-Hop game, and the music industry in general. This year had the usual star power but has taken on another life thanks to the commentary surrounding what people were wearing and who was in attendance.
The 7th annual affair went down at the World Trade Center, and guests included DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Diddy, Pusha T and…Susan Sarandon.
Of course, Beyonce’s presence was enough for a trending topic itself. Also, Jay-Z stepping in like the second coming of Frank Lucas also had people reacting.
Peep some of the images and best tweets below and on the flip.
There will always be pettiness creeping up on these Internets…
Let us move on…
—
Photo: Getty