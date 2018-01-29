Snub Season: Jay-Z & SZA Won Zero Grammy Awards, Twitter Reacts

The 60th Annual Grammy Award ceremonies were yet another star-studded event with expected wins, electrifying performances, and fans miffed that their faves didn’t take home a trophy. Jay-Z was nominated in a leading eight times while SZA was nominated a record five times for a woman yet neither won in any of the categories, prompting some fans to say he was snubbed.

Given the critical acclaim and creative push behind Jay-Z’s latest studio record 4:44, it was expected that the project would take home at least one of the honors although Hov was up against stiff competition. For the night’s biggest award, Album of the Year, Bruno Mars’ nostalgia-driven 24K Magic took home the trophy near the end of the event and fans immediately thought that Jay-Z may have gotten a raw deal.

SZA’s CTRL album was another positively received release, and she was up for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap/Sung Performance among other nods. The TDE vocalist’s fans were just as passionate in voicing their displeasure that SZA didn’t take home at least one trophy.

Across Twitter, the chatter over Jay-Z not winning in any of the eight categories he was nominated for has been heavy and we’ve collected some of what was said below and on the following pages.

SZA no doubt should have won everything she was nominated for. Jay-Z too. Upsetting to say the least, but this always happens #GRAMMY — Michael (@MichaelMaestrOh) January 29, 2018

4:44 getting snubbed is nuts. next year jigga & co. should have their own award ceremony & air it during the grammys. they need us more than we need them anyway. — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) January 29, 2018

Bruno won six Grammys. Jay Z, SZA, and Cardi B all snubbed. pic.twitter.com/hc5mVRDf8U — Trey’Mora (@Esquire_832) January 29, 2018

When SZA didn’t win, knowing damn well she was supposed too #GRAMMYs …pic.twitter.com/KQIWPQkkte — ♛D.Rok!🦊 (@PrinceD_Rok130) January 29, 2018

Photo: Getty

