Latest Black Panther TV Ad Reveals More Action & Soundtrack Songs [WATCH]

In the midst of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Marvel rolled out its latest television ad for the highly-anticipated Black Panther film. The newest spot reveals more of the action, Black Panther’s weaponry, and teases the sounds to come from the accompanying soundtrack.

T’Challa/Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, figures prominently in the clip naturally but Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger gets some air time as well. The regal Angela Basset, who plays Ramonda, the mother of Wakanda’s king, is also heard. In the background, new tracks are teased and more of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” single can be heard.

Check out the trailer below. Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.

—

Photo: Marvel