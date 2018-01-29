Coon Legend: Omarosa Heading To ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Getting Fired From The White House

In 2017, Omarosa Manigault had a job basically hanging out in the White House. In 2018, she’ll be heading to Celebrity Big Brother.

Life comes at you fast.

Omarosa isn’t alone in her struggle as she will be joining Keisha Knight Pulliam aka Rudy from The Cosby Show and former NBA star Metta World Peace aka Ron Artest on the show. Others in the cast include former MMA star Chuck Liddell, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and Miss Universe 2015 Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with a three-night premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

Peep the trailer below.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW… Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Also, the reactions are hilarious.

TBH, Omarosa's next move out of this White House being to Celebrity Big Brother makes perfect sense. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2018

So…#Omarosa is in the #BigBrother house. At least she’s continuing her career in reality TV. — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2018

Because what else could Omorosa possibly do to follow up her important work in the White House but appear on Celebrity Big Brother? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 29, 2018

https://twitter.com/JohnFugelsang/status/957813281267306496

.@Omarosa joins 'Celebrity Big Brother' cast. This is who #Trump and the Republicans had working on African American issues and outreach. You can’t make this stuff up! https://t.co/q5fNlJxARP pic.twitter.com/QpFOvRe91H — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 29, 2018

Omarosa should do all the reality shows now. Love It or List It. Storage Wars. Ice Road Truckers. Duck Dynasty. The Great British Bake-Off. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 29, 2018

Also, legend?

—

Photo: Getty