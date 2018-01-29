Home > News

Coon Legend: Omarosa Heading To ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Getting Fired From The White House

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

In 2017, Omarosa Manigault had a job basically hanging out in the White House. In 2018, she’ll be heading to Celebrity Big Brother

Life comes at you fast.

Omarosa isn’t alone in her struggle as she will be joining Keisha Knight Pulliam aka Rudy from The Cosby Show and former NBA star Metta World Peace aka Ron Artest on the show. Others in the cast include former MMA star Chuck Liddell, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and Miss Universe 2015 Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with a three-night premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

Peep the trailer below.

Also, the reactions are hilarious.

https://twitter.com/JohnFugelsang/status/957813281267306496

Also, legend?

Photo: Getty

omarosa

