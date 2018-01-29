In Case You Missed It Here Are The 2018 Grammy Awards Performances

The 60th Annual 2018 Grammy Awards took over NYC after spending more than a decade in Los Angeles. All of the music elite converged on the Mecca, Madison Square Garden to celebrate and praise those who garnered the Academy’s respect to be nominated. If you somehow missed the performances from music industry’s most celebrated night we got you covered.

The night kicked off with a jaw-dropping medley from the TDE general Kendrick Lamar and featured other performances from young Lando Calrissian aka Donald Glover, Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Bruno Mars and hometown rookie of the year Cardi B.

Now we understand if you are still fuming over Jay-Z being “snubbed”, Bruno Mars cleaning up or SZA not bringing home a single handheld gramophone. That’s a whole other discussion worth having but the performances this year were all on point and hit home delivering powerful messages like Logic’s “1-800-273-8255”. Hit the flip to peep them if you missed them or if you want to relive them.

—

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »