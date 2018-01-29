Janelle Monáe Put Sexual Predators On Notice At Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

Once again Janelle Monáe used her stardom for good. She took the Grammy’s stage to speak on the behalf of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

In a moving speech the Hidden Figures actress addressed the music industry and beyond confirming that women will no longer stand for inequality in any walk of life.

“Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist but as a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry. Artists, writers, assistants, CEO’s, producers, engineers and women from all sectors of the business. We are all daughters, wives, mothers, sisters and human beings. We come in peace — but we mean business.”

Monáe also sent a stern warning to anyone who stands in the way of bringing the plan of equal opportunity and safe working environments for women to fruition. ““To those that would dare try and silence us. We offer you two words: times up. We say times up for pay inequality. Times up for discrimination. Times up for harassment of any kind and time’s up for the abuse of power”.

She closed with a plea to also respect women’s value and contributions in the work force. “So, let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments. Equal pay and access for all women.”

Her message had a resounding effect on viewers with many taking to social media to voice their gratitude for speaking up for all women.

You can view the speech in full below.

—

Photo: Getty