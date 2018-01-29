Red Carpet Stunting: The Best & Worst Dressed At The Grammys [PHOTOS]

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards have come and gone, but the cultural and social impact of the lavish music awards ceremony will no doubt last. When it comes to fashion and style, the Grammys are a prime time to stunt and fans were privy to several fashion highs and lows during the red carpet arrivals and beyond.

Among the most stylish, SZA, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Rita Ora, and Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet. Donald Glover, who truly is bringing the Childish Gambino chapter to an end, was also decked out and classy. Janelle Monae, and Cardi B all came to slay as well.

Jaden Smith didn’t do himself any favors and Ice-T’s better half, big booty model “pioneer” Coco Austin had on an outfit better suited for an intimate night with hubby instead of an award show. Rapsody’s cape and pantsuit combo was another head scratcher, but truthfully, all of what is best and worst is truly subjective.

Other names of note include Common, Ne-Yo, Gary Clark Jr., Joy Villa and more.

We’ve collected images of the best and worst dressed red carpet arrivals and beyond at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Getty

