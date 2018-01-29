Donald Glover Is Still Retiring Childish Gambino [VIDEO]

Even though everything Donald Glover touches turns to gold it seems he will moving on from music. He is retiring Childish Gambino.

At the 2017 edition of the Governors Ball music festival he announced that he was working on his final album. While high off his Grammy Award win yesterday for “Best traditional R&B Performance” for “Redbone” the Atlanta actor confirmed the days of Childish Gambino are limited.

“I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress” he explained.

Glover went on to further expound why he was putting the microphone down. “I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.”

His 2016 album Awaken My Love! was also nominated for album of the year. You can peep his Grammy performance below.

Childish Gambino's Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/JeuFNjILOW — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) January 29, 2018

