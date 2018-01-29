Home > News

Cleveland Indians Dropping Racist Chief Wahoo Logo

A racist logo is getting wiped, barely.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 2 hours ago
2016 World Series - Chicago Cubs v. Cleveland Indians: Game One

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

Well, it’s about damn time. Today (Jan. 29), the Cleveland Indians announced that they will be dropping their racially insensitive (read: racist) Chief Wahoo logo

Major League Baseball announced it was a wrap early this morning, starting next season.

Umm, how about now?

The image sports a smiling, red-skinned Native American rocking a feather in his hair and has been in use since 1948. Safe bet Native American have been crying foul about since 1948.

According to Deadspin, the MLB Commissioner Manfred was finally able to convince ownership, Paul Dolan, to dead the logo in order for Cleveland to host the 2019 All-Star game.

So it was a busness decision versus, ya know, doing the right thing. Also, the Cleveland Indians will still retain the rights to Chief Wahoo and will keep making money off the sale of merchandise.

‘Murica.

Photo: Getty

 

