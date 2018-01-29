Cleveland Indians Dropping Racist Chief Wahoo Logo

Well, it’s about damn time. Today (Jan. 29), the Cleveland Indians announced that they will be dropping their racially insensitive (read: racist) Chief Wahoo logo.

Major League Baseball announced it was a wrap early this morning, starting next season.

Commissioner Manfred announced today that the @Indians will remove the

“Chief Wahoo” logo from their uniforms, effective with the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/9Gj1du4Hby — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 29, 2018

Umm, how about now?

The image sports a smiling, red-skinned Native American rocking a feather in his hair and has been in use since 1948. Safe bet Native American have been crying foul about since 1948.

According to Deadspin, the MLB Commissioner Manfred was finally able to convince ownership, Paul Dolan, to dead the logo in order for Cleveland to host the 2019 All-Star game.

So it was a busness decision versus, ya know, doing the right thing. Also, the Cleveland Indians will still retain the rights to Chief Wahoo and will keep making money off the sale of merchandise.

‘Murica.

Photo: Getty